Maharashtra News: Lt Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit Promoted After 17-Year Freeze Following Malegaon Case Acquittal

Mumbai: Lt Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit, 53, has officially been promoted to the rank of Colonel, marking a long-awaited milestone in his career that was frozen for nearly 17 years due to the Discipline and Vigilance (DV) ban imposed after his arrest in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. The promotion comes following his acquittal in July and the Army’s decision to formally lift the ban that had stalled his professional progression for over a decade and a half. Purohit is currently attached to the Army's Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa (MG&G) Area.

The DV ban, imposed in 2008, had denied Purohit rightful promotions, postings, and honours despite his eligibility. His name was kept out of consideration by the Army's Selection Board for years. Senior officials confirmed that the Southern Command recently cleared his file, a move subsequently endorsed by Army Headquarters. According to Army regulations, an officer acquitted of charges cannot remain under a DV ban, making Purohit’s promotion both a rightful entitlement and a symbolic gesture of justice.

In a formal ceremony held on Wednesday, Colonel Purohit was promoted in the presence of senior officials and colleagues. The event included the presentation of his promotion badge and formal felicitations, honouring his service and professional dedication.

Purohit was among seven accused, including BJP MP Pragya Singh, who were cleared of all charges in the high-profile “saffron terror” investigation on July 31, 2025. Accused of being one of the masterminds behind the 2008 Malegaon blasts, he spent nearly nine years in jail before securing bail in 2017. Following a protracted trial, the court ruled that there was insufficient evidence to convict him.

Despite his promotion, Colonel Purohit’s career prospects remain constrained by time. With just over a year of service remaining, he is unlikely to be assigned a conventional Colonel-level field or staff posting. Instead, Army authorities are reportedly considering a special unit command assignment to formally acknowledge his promotion while accommodating his limited tenure.

Military legal provisions also allow Purohit to seek redress for the professional and financial losses caused by the DV ban. He can pursue backdated promotion, restoration of seniority, arrears of pay and allowances, and even compensation for reputational damage through the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT) or a High Court.

Senior defence officials have clarified that even if the Malegaon case is challenged in a higher court, the DV ban will not be automatically reimposed unless a conviction is recorded, ensuring his promotion remains unaffected.

