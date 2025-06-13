 Maharashtra News: Bachchu Kadu's Health Worsens On Sixth Day Of Hunger Strike; Activists Deeply Concerned
Bachchu Kadu has been vomiting since yesterday and also vomited blood this morning. Despite his critical condition, he has refused any medical treatment.

Alok DubeyUpdated: Friday, June 13, 2025, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra News: Bachchu Kadu's Health Worsens On Sixth Day Of Hunger Strike; Activists Deeply Concerned | File Photo

Maharashtra: Bachchu Kadu, former MLA and leader of the PRAHAR Janashakti Party, has pledged to maintain his indefinite hunger strike until the Maharashtra government agrees to his demands for a farm loan waiver and takes action on issues faced by differently-abled individuals. Since he began his fast on June 8 at Gurukunj Mozari village in Teosa taluka, Amravati district, farm leaders like Rakesh Tikait and various politicians have visited him.

On Friday the Bachchu Kadu’s health has worsened significantly as he continues his hunger strike for the sixth day. On Friday morning, Kadu vomited blood and has been vomiting since yesterday, as reported by TV9 Marathi. Despite his critical condition, he has refused to take any medical treatment, including saline, causing serious concern among doctors and activists.

article-image

Bachchu Kadu started this hunger strike to demand a full loan waiver for farmers, scholarships for their children, a monthly honorarium of Rs 6,000 for disabled and widowed women, and other support for underprivileged groups. His protest has gained support from many leaders and organisations across Maharashtra, according to a report.

Doctors say Kadu’s condition is critical because his body is not getting enough food and water. His kidneys and other organs are affected. The medical team has advised him to take saline to help him recover, but Kadu has refused, saying he will continue the protest until his demands are met.

Kadu recently held an online meeting with Ministers Bharat Gogavale, Pankaja Munde, and Jayakumar Gore to discuss his demands. However, he did not get any clear promise from them, so he remains firm in his hunger strike. Revenue Minister and Amravati Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule is scheduled to visit Kadu’s protest site today evening to talk and try to find a solution.

