 Maharashtra Government Assures Land Allocation Of 100 Acres To Set Up Arms & Ammunition Manufacturing Facility In Amravati, Says TEMBO Defence
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMaharashtra Government Assures Land Allocation Of 100 Acres To Set Up Arms & Ammunition Manufacturing Facility In Amravati, Says TEMBO Defence

Maharashtra Government Assures Land Allocation Of 100 Acres To Set Up Arms & Ammunition Manufacturing Facility In Amravati, Says TEMBO Defence

Tembo Global Industries specializes in the production and assembly of metal components for pipe support systems, fasteners, anchors, HVAC, anti-vibration systems, and equipment for a range of installations, including industrial, commercial, utility, and original equipment manufacturers.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

Nagpur: TEMBO Defence on Wednesday said that the Maharashtra government has assured the allocation of 100 acres of land for setting up an arms and ammunition manufacturing facility in Amravati.

The company has received a comfort letter from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) for the land allocation, according to a release by TEMBO Defence, a wholly-owned subsidiary of TEMBO Global Industries Limited.

Read Also
Real Estate News: Khadi Association Sells 3.84-Acre Borivali Land For ₹539 Crore; Singer Shaan...
article-image

Tembo Global Industries specialises in the production and assembly of metal components for pipe support systems, fasteners, anchors, HVAC, anti-vibration systems, and equipment for a range of installations including industrial, commercial, utility, and original equipment manufacturers.

The new facility will bolster TEMBO Defence's capabilities to support India's defence sector, enhance domestic manufacturing, and contribute to the government's vision of self-reliance under both the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat ' initiatives, the company said.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Mosques Protest Police 'Harassment' Over Loudspeaker Rules, Plan Legal Pushback
Mumbai Mosques Protest Police 'Harassment' Over Loudspeaker Rules, Plan Legal Pushback
Mumbai Crime: 70-Year-Old Woman Duped By Fake Policemen In Kandivali, Loses Gold Bangles Worth ₹1.95 Lakh; Case Registered
Mumbai Crime: 70-Year-Old Woman Duped By Fake Policemen In Kandivali, Loses Gold Bangles Worth ₹1.95 Lakh; Case Registered
ED Attaches ₹33.89 Crore Assets Of Mumbai Realty Promoter In PMLA Probe
ED Attaches ₹33.89 Crore Assets Of Mumbai Realty Promoter In PMLA Probe
India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years
India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years

"This land allocation is a monumental step towards our vision of contributing to India's self-reliance in the defence manufacturing sector.

Read Also
BIG Boost To Make In India! Rafale Fighter Jet Fuselage To Be Manufactured In Hyderabad; Here Are...
article-image

The upcoming facility will not only create significant employment opportunities in the region but also play a pivotal role in strengthening India's defence infrastructure," said Sanjay J Patel, Managing Director of Tembo Global Industries Ltd.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has been changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years

India’s PSUs & PSBs Turn Into Wealth Creators In Last 11 Years

Centre Cuts Customs Duty On Crude Edible Oils To Bring Down Prices In Local Market

Centre Cuts Customs Duty On Crude Edible Oils To Bring Down Prices In Local Market

Finance Ministry Says No Plan To Levy MDR Charge On UPI Transactions

Finance Ministry Says No Plan To Levy MDR Charge On UPI Transactions

Gold Jumps ₹820 To ₹98,490/10 Grams; Silver Remains Flat

Gold Jumps ₹820 To ₹98,490/10 Grams; Silver Remains Flat

AirPods Pro 3 Launch Near, iOS 26 Beta Code Hints

AirPods Pro 3 Launch Near, iOS 26 Beta Code Hints