PRAHAR Janashakti Stages Mantralaya Protest; Bachchu Kadu Continues Hunger Strike Over Farmers’ And Divyang Issues

Mumbai: Hundreds of party workers from the PRAHAR Janashakti Party staged an intense protest at Mantralaya on Wednesday, demanding action on several key issues including a minimum support price (MSP) for farm produce, complete loan waiver for farmers, and a monthly honorarium of ₹6,000 for differently-abled persons.

Protesters raised slogans and called on the state government to fulfill long-pending demands. Police intervened to disperse the crowd, during which a minor scuffle occurred, reportedly resulting in a woman protester sustaining a minor injury.

Wednesday’s protest in Mumbai was led by prominent PRAHAR leaders including Adv. Ajay Tapkir, Adv. Manoj Tekade, Hitesh Jadhav, Suresh Mokal, Kajal Naik, and Swapnil Patil.

Former MLA and chief of the PRAHAR Janashakti Party, Bachchu Kadu, vowed to continue his indefinite hunger strike until the Maharashtra government accepts his demands for a farm loan waiver and addresses issues concerning differently-abled individuals. Farm leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, and other politicians have visited Kadu since June 8, when he launched the fast at Gurukunj Mozari village in Teosa taluka of Amravati district.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that State Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule will speak to Kadu. Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange also visited Kadu on Wednesday to extend his support and appealed to farmers' organisations to observe a statewide bandh in solidarity.

Key Demands by PRAHAR Janashakti:

Monthly honorarium of ₹6,000 for differently-abled persons and widows

Complete loan waiver for farmers

20% subsidy on MSP for agricultural produce

Equal housing grant of at least ₹5 lakh for rural households, on par with urban areas

Formation of a separate board for agricultural laborers

Increase in MGNREGA wages from ₹312 to ₹500 per day

The protest reflects growing frustration among rural communities and vulnerable groups who feel neglected by current state policies.