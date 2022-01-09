Maharashtra: New COVID-19 curbs cause panic among hoteliers

Amid the surging COVID-19 cases in the state, the MVA government had introduced additional curbs with the twin objectives of allowing economic activities to go on uninterrupted and simultaneously restraining the virus infection, by controlling gatherings.

According to the new guidelines, shopping malls, market complexes, restaurants and eateries will remain closed from 10pm to 8am every day.

The guidelines have caused panic among hoteliers who fear losses in their businesses.

"After the second wave had subsided, businesses had just started to return to normalcy after about 15 months of restricted operations. After the two successive lockdowns, hotels and restaurants have infused significant capital to reopen and restart operations. Presently there is considerable fear and anxiety in the sector," Senior Vice President, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) Pradeep Shetty said.

"The effects of the new Covid wave will debilitate the hospitality industry. We request the state Govt. to allow us to operate at least till 11 PM. There has been a lot of effort put in to bring back workers. Repayment of loans taken to restart operations after the lockdowns is another major area of concern. The State Govt. will have to support us this time around if a disaster is to be averted," he said.

"It should immediately come out with a direct salary transfer scheme for hospitality employees in addition to waiving off all statuary fees, taxes and utility bills. It is also imperative upon the Govt to come up with a credit extension scheme or some kind of moratorium to protect the owners and operators from credit defaults owing to the third wave,” he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 03:39 PM IST