COVID-19: Maharashtra govt amends earlier order; allows gyms, beauty salons to operate at 50% capacity

Maharashtra government today amended its earlier order, allowing beauty salons and gyms to operate at 50% capacity.

The guidelines added that only vaccinated will be permitted to use the services.

"Beauty Saloons shall be grouped with Hair Cutting Saloons and and shall be allowed to remain Open with 50% capacity subject to restrictions mentioned in the Table for Hair Cutting Saloons," the guidelines read.

"In these establishments only those activities that do not require removal of masks by anyone shall he allowed. Only fully vaccinated persons shall be allowed to use these services. All the staff engaged in operation shall be fully vaccinated," the guidelines read further

"Gyms are allowed to remain open with 50% capacity, subject to use of masks performing any activity. Only fully vaccinated persons shall be allowed to use these services. All the staff engaged in operation shall be fully vaccinated," the guidelines said.

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 03:08 PM IST