 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Demands Mandatory Fare Meters In Ambulances To Stop Overcharging
MNS Thane district secretary Nainesh Patankar raised the demand with the authorities and Deputy Regional Transport Officer Rohit Katkar agreed to take necessary steps, the party said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 06:32 PM IST
Thane: Fare meters should be mandatory in all ambulances to prevent overcharging, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) demanded on Friday.

Further, the fare structure should determined according to the quality of ambulances (simple, air-conditioned, cardiac), the party said in a release here.

It has received several complaints from Thane residents about ambulances overcharging patients' relatives, it said.

Meters would not only prevent exploitation of patients' families but also bring transparency and fairness to emergency medical transport services across Maharashtra, it said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

