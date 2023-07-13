 Maharashtra: Nana Patole Slams BJP, Demands President’s Rule In State
"Whatever is going on in the state currently is not good for the state. BJP has deliberately created this situation. Hence, the party needs to treated as a blot on the state,” said Patole

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 13, 2023, 09:39 PM IST
PTI

Mumbai: While Uddhva Thackeray’s remark ‘Devendra Fadnavis was a Kalank (blot) on Nagpur’ created a stir in the state politics, MPCC Chief Nana Patole went a step ahead and said “BJP is a Kalank on Maharashtra,” as he interacted with media at Nagpur on Thursday.

Condemning the NDA government in the state for delay in portfolio allocation and cabinet expansion, Patole demanded that the state government be dismissed and president's rule be imposed in the state as soon as possible.

“The political atmosphere in the state has been vitiated and the administration and governance have come to standstill due to the power-hungry nature of the BJP. It is like the tale of Alibab and 40 thieves where the state coffers are being looted. Hence, the governor should immediately intervene and impose the president's rule in the state,” Patole said.

BJP responsible for the current state of affairs, says Patole

“The parties within the ruling alliance are fighting for plum ministries. But, the common man is not interested in this kind of fight for ministries. Though the opposition is being silenced with the help of ED and CBI, the government can fall anytime due to internal contradictions,” Patole said.

Patole slams govt over relief to farmers

He also highlighted the plight of the farmers saying, “Due to delayed rains at several places the Kharif sowings have been delayed. Farmers haven’t received any relief though the government says that it has been sent. There has been an increase in farmers’ suicides. But, the rulers are not discussing the issue.” He added that the Congress shall raise all these issues during the monsoon session.

‘BJP Will Undermine Ajit Pawar’s Importance’: NCP’s Tapase Amid Political Deadlock Over...
