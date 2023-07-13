‘BJP Will Undermine Ajit Pawar’s Importance’: NCP’s Tapase Amid Political Deadlock Over Portfolio Allocation In Maharashtra

File

Mumbai: While commenting on the current political deadlock in the state and the factional discontent brewing within all the parties of the ruling alliance, NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase, on Thursday, said that the BJP will belittle the importance of Ajit Pawar.

Tapase expressed surprise at the need for senior leader Ajit Pawar to travel to Delhi to meet the top brass of the BJP.

“BJP's reluctance to give the finance and planning portfolio to Ajit Pawar seems like an attempt to belittle his importance,” Tapase commented adding, “It is surprising that a tall leader like Ajitdada Pawar had to travel to Delhi to meet the BJP top brass amidst the political deadlock over portfolio allocation. Previously, people would queue up at his own office for work.”

“The inclusion of nine NCP legislators in the Maharashtra government has left the Shinde camp extremely unhappy. They insist that important portfolios should not be given to the NCP faction that has recently joined the government. Now, CM Shinde, who once accused Ajit Pawar of not allocating resources to the Shiv Sena MLAs, cannot take a high moral ground after the BJP has inducted team Ajit Pawar into the ministry,” Tapase pointed out.

Concerns about governance in state

He also raised concerns about the governance in Maharashtra, which he said, has come to absolute standstill in the last 10 days. “The government seems to be solely preoccupied with how to please and pacify the MLAs in the BJP, the Shinde camp, and now those supporting Ajit Pawar,” he said.

It will be a huge challenge for CM Shinde to control the unrest among his MLAs and effectively coordinate and manage the various factions within the government, during the monsoon session of the Maharashtra assembly which is scheduled to begin coming Monday, he added.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar is actively assessing the ground situation and receiving support and commitment from the cadre in Maharashtra, said the NCP spokesperson.

