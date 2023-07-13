Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion: Ajit Pawar Likely To Get Finance Portfolio, Says Report

NCP leader Ajit Pawar | File

With all eyes on the Maharashtra cabinet expansion, sources said that Ajit Pawar is highly likely to get the finance portfolio, according to media reports. Ajit Pawar recently rebelled against his uncle and mentor, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and joined hands with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena and BJP 'Mahayuti' government in the state.

Pending cabinet expansion

On August 9, 2022, 18 ministers were inducted in the Shinde-Fadnavis government after it came to power in June, while as per rules the council of ministers in the state can have a maximum of 43 members.

However, neither Shinde nor Fadnavis had given a specific timeline for the expansion of the council of ministers. And with Ajit Pawar joining the government along with NCP MLAs loyal to him, the cabinet expansion only pushed further, development on which is expected soon.

(This is breaking news. More details and updates to follow)