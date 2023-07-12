Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Soon, Ajit Pawar's Leaders To Get 4 Seats: Report

Maharashtra Cabinet Swearing-In Ceremony LIVE Updates: Ajit Pawar Sworn In As Dy CM, 8 Loyalists Get Ministerial Berth |

The Maharashtra Cabinet is likely to witness a change, stated reports on Wednesday. The TV reports stated that the Ajit Pawar faction leaders will get four ministerial berths. Meanwhile, the reports stated that Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party will be getting five berths each.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar reportedly met last night at Varsha regarding the expansion of the cabinet. This was the third such meeting in series of meetings which have not been successful in solving the logjam.

While more than a week has passed since Nine NCP MLAs were inducted into the Maharashtra cabinet under Eknath Shinde, the long-awaited cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation are still pending.

