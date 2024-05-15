'Guwahati Expenses Being Reimbursed': Netizens React To Mumbai-Based Activist's Post Claiming Extra ₹650 Cr Was Spent To Just Connect Coastal Road & Sea Link

Mumbai: A social media post from a Mumbai-based activist has created a storm on the internet. Zoru Bhathena, an activist known for raising issues related to the city actively has recently questioned the Maharashtra government over the excess amount of funds spent on connecting the Mumbai Coastal Road project with the Bandra-Worli Sealink.

Bhathena alleged that a sum of a whopping Rs 650 crores was spent to just connect the two bridges using two huge arch bowstrings. He also shared a screenshot of a news report from 2022 with CM Eknath Shinde's remark stating an excess Rs 650 cr would be required to do the process.

"Both sides of the Bandra-Worli-Sea-Link to Coastal-Road connecter bridge have been put into place [Both bridges are still on jacks and yet to be lowered into place] Rs 650 Crores additional cost just for this connecting bridge Mumbai is blessed to have such engineering marvels," read the post by Bhathena.

He also clarified in one of his comment on the post that a similar task was conducted while constructing the MTHL Atal Setu, but it didn't cost any extra. He then alleged that the common public's money is being looted in the name of development.

"100% appreciation that they increased the span 0% appreciation that they looted our public money in name of increasing span MTHL Atal Sehu has same wider span. As planned. With no additional costs You may appreciate that our city is being looted in name of wider spans I don't," he wrote in his comment.

The post went viral quickly and received numerous responses from the netizens, both in a humourous manner and also criticising the government over looting the public in the name of development.

Check some reactions here:

The fishing community back in 2022 had approached Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray regarding their issues with the structure joining the Coastal road and the Sealink. Later, after the Shinde-Fadnavis government came to power, a new technical committee was formed. The members of the committee included fisherfolk representatives, BMC engineers, experts from the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) and coast guards as well. Senior officials associated with the Coastal Road project stated that after multiple assessments and technical visits, the decision to increase the gap was taken.

BMC's Decision After Protests By Fisherfolk Community

In a letter sent to the fisherfolk community on Dec 12 2022, the BMC said that the request for a navigation span of 120 m between two piers 7 and 8 has been accepted. “Based on the inputs of the committee, we will remove one pillar between piers 7 and 9 so that we are able to get additional space of 60 m, that will help us in creating a 120-m-wide navigational span,” said project chief engineer Mantayya Swami.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had himself also announced about the changes in the project. He had assured the public that the project is in their favour and all the development work will be done keeping their needs and requests in mind. He had also mentioned that the changes would cost an additional Rs 650 cr with more manpower and resources.