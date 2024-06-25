Maharashtra Murder: Man Arrested For Allegedly Strangling 32-Year-Old Married Woman In Virar's Phoolpada | Representational pic Image

Palghar, Jun 25: Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing a 32-year-old married woman he was in a relationship with at a village in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Shekar Kadam, was arrested for strangling the woman on Monday at Phoolpada in Virar, senior police inspector Vijay Pawar told PTI. The action was taken based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman's husband.

"The woman and her husband resided with their two children, while the accused had been living with his wife and daughter near the victim's house since the last few years," the official said.

Over the time, the accused started frequenting the victim's house, due to which her husband started doubting her character. He then asked his wife not to meet Kadam. When the latter got to know about it, he threatened him, they added.

The complainant said his wife also told him about her love affair with the accused. As per the FIR, the accused went to the victim's house on Monday afternoon and was there till evening, during which they quarrelled and he allegedly strangulated her to death, the police official said.