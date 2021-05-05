Maharashtra: Mumbai, Pune, Thane and 8 other districts are showing a decline in COVID-19 cases

12 states, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, have more than 1 lakh active COVID-19 cases, the government said.

Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Bihar are among the states that show an increasing trend in daily cases, it said.

From May 1, 6.71 lakh people in the age group of 18-44 years in nine states have been administered the vaccines, it added.

Meanwhile, Principal Scientific Advisor to Centre K Vijay Raghavan, has warned that a third COVID-19 wave is inevitable. "A phase three is inevitable, given the higher levels of circulating virus but it is not clear on what time scale this phase three will occur. We should prepare for new waves," he said.