COVID-19: Health Ministry says Maharashtra, Karnataka and 3 other states have reported highest number of deaths; 12 states have more than 1 lakh active cases

Despite adapting several measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in India, the virus has not been able to contain yet. Infact the cases have surged gradually in various parts of the country. Today, Joint Health Secretary, Lav Agarwal said that an increase in deaths due to covid has been noticed. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana reported more death cases, he said.
Although, two days ago the joint secy had revealed that Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are showing signs of plateauing covid-19 cases.
While addressing media today, he said that around 2.4 percent of growth in covid cases has been noticed in the country.
Breaking down the figures, Agarwal said, 12 states have more than 1 lakh active cases while 7 states have 50,000 to 1 lakh active cases. Besides there 17 states which have less than 50,000 active cases. Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are the states which have around 1.5 lakh active cases currently.
The secretary highlighted Bengaluru and Chennai as areas of concern as the cities have reported 1.49 lakh and 38,000 cases in a week respectively. "Some districts have recorded further and speedy covid cases, these include Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Gurgram, he added.
Talking about the deaths due to covid, Mr Agrawal said that an increase has been noticed in numbers. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana reported more death cases, he said.
Speaking about the vaccination drive, "Liberalised policy (for vaccination) was started on May 1st. Under this, the drive has begun smoothly in 9 states and 6.71 lakh people in the age group of 18-44 years have been administered vaccines, told Lav Agarwal to the reporters.
Meanwhile, India recorded a single-day rise of 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,06,65,148, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.
The daily spike had reached its peak of over four lakh cases on May 1 but came down to 3,57,229 cases yesterday. As many as 3,780 people succumbed to the disease in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 2,26,188.
Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 34,87,229 comprising 16.87 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.03 per cent, the Union Health Ministry data showed. Besides, the total doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered stand at over 16,04,94,188, informed the health ministry.
