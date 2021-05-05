COVID-19: Health Ministry says Maharashtra, Karnataka and 3 other states have reported highest number of deaths; 12 states have more than 1 lakh active cases

Despite adapting several measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in India, the virus has not been able to contain yet. Infact the cases have surged gradually in various parts of the country. Today, Joint Health Secretary, Lav Agarwal said that an increase in deaths due to covid has been noticed. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana reported more death cases, he said.

Although, two days ago the joint secy had revealed that Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Daman and Diu, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are showing signs of plateauing covid-19 cases.

While addressing media today, he said that around 2.4 percent of growth in covid cases has been noticed in the country.

Breaking down the figures, Agarwal said, 12 states have more than 1 lakh active cases while 7 states have 50,000 to 1 lakh active cases. Besides there 17 states which have less than 50,000 active cases. Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh are the states which have around 1.5 lakh active cases currently.

The secretary highlighted Bengaluru and Chennai as areas of concern as the cities have reported 1.49 lakh and 38,000 cases in a week respectively. "Some districts have recorded further and speedy covid cases, these include Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Gurgram, he added.