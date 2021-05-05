Maharashtra: Cumulative COVID-19 vaccination tally reaches 1.65 crore on May 5

According to data released by the government, the state has administered the second dose of vaccine to 27,28,757 people, thereby reaching the cumulative vaccination figure of 1,65,20,873.

Maharashtra tops the states with a total of 1,65,20,873 inoculations followed by Rajasthan at 1.34 crore and Uttar Pradesh at 1.30 crore.

Meanwhile, the state on Tuesday reported 51,880 new coronavirus infections, which took the state's case tally to 48,22,902, while 891 fatalities pushed the death toll to 71,742, the health department said.

As many as 65,934 patients -- more than new infections -- were discharged from hospitals, which took the count of recoveries to 41,07,092.

The recovery rate of the state is 85.16 percent and case fatality rate is 1.49 percent. There are 6,41,910 active cases in Maharashtra as of now.