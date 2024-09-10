Maharashtra: MSRTC To Strengthen Fleet With 2,500 Diesel Buses From Ashok Leyland, First Batch Arriving October 2024

MSRTC to receive first batch of 2,500 new diesel buses from Ashok Leyland in October 2024. | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) is set to strengthen its fleet with the delivery of the first batch of 2,500 diesel buses from Ashok Leyland, starting in October 2024. MSRTC had previously placed an order for the supply of these buses, and the production of the prototype has now been completed. The prototype is currently undergoing various tests and is expected to receive certification shortly.

"A final inspection of the prototype was conducted on September 10 at Ashok Leyland’s factory in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. The company is preparing to begin deliveries next month, with between 50 to 100 buses, known as "Lalpari," joining the MSRTC fleet in October. By November, an additional 150 to 300 buses will be delivered, with the entire batch of 2,500 buses expected to be fully delivered within the next 8 to 9 months" said an official.

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) operates approximately 14,000 buses daily, serving around 5.5 million passengers each day. "This large-scale addition to MSRTC's fleet is expected to significantly enhance the transportation network across Maharashtra, improving connectivity and service for passengers across the state" said an official.

Jagdeep Desai, a transport expert, expressed his support for the purchase of diesel buses for rural areas, stating, "Purchasing diesel buses for rural areas is not a bad decision because developing the necessary infrastructure to support electric buses in rural areas would require significant funding and time." Similarly, an official from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) remarked, "We have already begun the process of transitioning from traditional diesel buses to electric and CNG buses, but it will take time to develop the sufficient supporting infrastructure in rural areas."

"Founded in 1960, MSRTC has been a lifeline for rural Maharashtra, providing services to more than 90 percent villages across the state. It plays a crucial role in connecting rural areas with urban centers, facilitating transport and improving accessibility" further added official.