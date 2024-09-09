Maharashtra: MSRTC Deploys 5,000 Buses, Transports Over 250,000 Devotees To Konkan For Ganesh Festival Despite Strike

Despite strike, MSRTC Breaks Record, Safely Transports Over 250,000 Ganesh Devotees to Konkan | Representational Image

Mumbai: Over 250,000 devotees have traveled from Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar regions to their hometowns in Konkan for the Ganesh festival, using buses operated by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

According to an official, despite strike of workers union, this year, more than 5,000 buses were deployed between September 3 and 8, breaking the previous year’s record when around 4,000 buses transported approximately 200,000 passengers.

"Despite challenges such as staff strikes, traffic congestion, and potential delays, MSRTC successfully managed the massive transport operation. A spokesperson from the MSRTC highlighted the dedication of more than 10,000 drivers, conductors, mechanical staff, and supervisors, who ensured the safe transportation of passengers. Apart from minor incidents, the operation was executed smoothly, thanks to efficient planning and coordination" said spokesperson of MSRTC.

"The corporation also made provisions for the return journey, scheduled between September 12 and 17, and has already seen positive responses for group and individual bookings from key depots in Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg" said an official adding that Dr. Madhav Kusekar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of MSRTC, congratulated the team for their unwavering commitment.

According to MSRTC spokesperson, to ensure a hassle-free experience, vehicle repair teams were stationed along highways in Konkan, and 100 backup buses were kept on standby at depots in Chiplun, Mahad, and Mangaon. Temporary restrooms were also set up for the convenience of passengers.