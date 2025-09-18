Maharashtra: MSRTC Earns ₹23.77 Crore As Nearly 6 Lakh Konkan-Bound Passengers Travel Using ST Buses During Ganesh Festival

MSRTC | File Photo

Mumbai: This year’s Ganesh festival saw a record number of devotees heading to their hometowns in the Konkan region, with nearly 5.96 lakh passengers choosing the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses for safe travel from Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. The special Ganpati services earned the corporation approximately Rs 23.77 crore, Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik announced on Thursday.

To cater to the festive rush, MSRTC deployed around 5,000 additional buses between August 23 and September 8. These buses operated 15,388 trips in total, ensuring smooth and accident-free journeys for the passengers. Officials described the operation as one of the most extensive and well-coordinated in recent years, breaking previous records in terms of both passenger numbers and safety standards.

🗓 १८ सप्टेंबर २०२५ | 📍 मुंबई



गणपती उत्सवासाठी मुंबई,ठाणे आणि पालघर क्षेत्रातून सुमारे ५ लाख ९६ हजार पेक्षा जास्त कोकणवासीयांनी एसटीने सुखरूप प्रवासाचा आनंद घेतला. यातुन एसटीला सुमारे २३ कोटी ७७ लाख रुपये उत्पन्न मिळाले. आप-आपल्या गावी, वाडया-वस्त्यावर या लाखो कोकणवासीयांना… pic.twitter.com/BpO9Ys5qCq — Pratap Baburao Sarnaik (@PratapSarnaik) September 18, 2025

Minister Sarnaik lauded the efforts of the workforce behind the operation, including over 10,000 drivers, conductors, mechanical staff, supervisors and officers drawn from depots across the state. “Their dedication in overcoming multiple logistical challenges ensured that lakhs of devotees could reach their villages and hometowns safely to celebrate Ganeshotsav. Their work deserves heartfelt appreciation,” he said.

Standby Buses Stationed For Emergencies

The administration had made detailed preparations to avoid any disruption. Senior MSRTC officials supervised operations at bus depots and major halts throughout the period. Special repair squads were stationed along the Konkan highways to respond swiftly to breakdowns, while depots at Chiplun, Mahad and Mangaon had 100 standby buses ready to be deployed in case of emergencies.

For passengers, the arrangements meant reduced waiting time, greater availability of buses, and safer road journeys. Many commuters expressed relief that the state transport corporation had managed the unprecedented holiday rush without major incidents of overcrowding or breakdowns.

The Ganesh festival is traditionally one of the busiest travel seasons in Maharashtra, with lakhs of devotees heading from urban centres to Konkan towns and villages. This year, the combination of high passenger turnout and effective planning resulted in both record earnings and smooth operations for MSRTC.

“Ensuring a safe, accident-free journey for nearly six lakh people over 15 days is no small feat. This achievement is a milestone for MSRTC and shows what coordinated planning and dedicated staff can deliver,” Sarnaik concluded.