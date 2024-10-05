Maharashtra: MSHRC Takes Suo Motu Action Against Nagpur Police Officers Over Alleged Kidnapping And Extortion Of Navi Mumbai Businessman

Representative Image | File

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission, chaired by Justice K.K. Tated and member Sanjay Kumar, has taken suo motu cognisance of a news article alleging that four Nagpur police officers kidnapped a Navi Mumbai-based businessman in a bid to extort money from him. The commission has directed the Nagpur Police Commissioner to conduct a fact-finding inquiry and submit a detailed report by October 16.

The commission has further inquired whether an FIR has been registered against the implicated officers and, if not, has asked the Commissioner of Police to explain the reasons for failing to file one.

The Navi Mumbai police have also been instructed to inform the victim about the commission’s cognisance of the matter, offering him the opportunity to submit his own statement or reply in the case if he wishes.

According to the news report, the incident involves four Nagpur police officers who allegedly kidnapped the businessman and initially extorted ₹2 lakhs from him, with a further demand of ₹15 lakhs. The officers named in the report are:

1. Gaurav Parale

2. Rajesh Hivrale

3. Akash Gvalbansi

4. Vikrant