Maharashtra: MSHRC Orders ₹2 Lakh Compensation For Youths Assaulted In Nanded While Halting Alleged Cow Smuggling

MSHRC | File Image

The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has directed the state government to compensate four youths with ₹2 lakh each for alleged assault when they tried to intervene in the illegal transportation of cows in Nanded in February. The commission, in its recent order, mandated the state to make the payments within one month, citing a blatant violation of human rights by the involved police officer. Furthermore, it has called on the Director General of Police to establish guidelines preventing such abuses of power by the police.

Commission's criticism on the Police

The commission criticized the police for their actions, stating, "The very act of bringing the victims to the police station, asking them to remove their clothes and bashing them up must have resulted in great humiliation to them, as such an incident very conveniently comes within four corners of the term harassment."

In response to the police department's argument that the youth were involved in illegal activities and had multiple cases against them, the commission rejected the plea, asserting, "We are not inclined to accept this particular ground of attack on the assumption that the victims have shady antecedents. By these facts itself, the action of the concerned police officer in treating them in an inhumane manner cannot be justified."

The incident's video had gone viral

The incident, which took place in February, gained attention when a video of half-naked youths being beaten by the police went viral. The MSHRC had taken suo-motu cognizance and issued notices to the additional chief security, home department, and the special inspector general of police in Nanded division. It was revealed during the hearing that the respective police officer involved had been suspended.