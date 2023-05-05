Rajasthan: Right-wing men thrash truck drivers on suspicion of cow smuggling in Ajmer

Representative Image

Jaipur: Activists from Goraksha Dal have allegedly thrashed truck drivers on suspicion of cow smuggling in Kishangarh, Ajmer on Thursday night. Four people have been injured in the incident. The group of men from the right-wing organisation also vandalized vehicles.

CO City Manish Sharma said that on the Jaipur-Kishangarh highway, some trucks full of animals were passing through Makrana crossing on Thursday late at night.

Police resorted to lathi charge

On getting information about this, some Gau Raksha Dal activists reached the spot and stopped the truck. On suspicion of cow smuggling, a crowd also gathered on the spot, beat the truck drivers, and vandalized the trucks. The situation became tense and police had to lathi-charge to control the crowd.

He said that four truck drivers identified as Kishanlal, Omprakash, Vikram, and Arjun were seriously injured in the incident and were admitted to the hospital.

Four suspects detained

One of the drivers has lodged a report and acting on that the police have detained four suspects in connection with the incident and further investigation is going on.

As per the reports, the ruck drivers said that they had brought cattle from the Bhakri fair near Parbatsar and were being taken to Indore, but the crowd did not listen to them and started assaulting them.