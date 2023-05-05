 Rajasthan: Right-wing men thrash truck drivers on suspicion of cow smuggling in Ajmer
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRajasthan: Right-wing men thrash truck drivers on suspicion of cow smuggling in Ajmer

Rajasthan: Right-wing men thrash truck drivers on suspicion of cow smuggling in Ajmer

As the situation became tense, the police had to lathi-charge to control the crowd.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 07:58 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Jaipur: Activists from Goraksha Dal have allegedly thrashed truck drivers on suspicion of cow smuggling in Kishangarh, Ajmer on Thursday night. Four people have been injured in the incident. The group of men from the right-wing organisation also vandalized vehicles.

CO City Manish Sharma said that on the Jaipur-Kishangarh highway, some trucks full of animals were passing through Makrana crossing on Thursday late at night. 

Police resorted to lathi charge

On getting information about this, some Gau Raksha Dal activists reached the spot and stopped the truck. On suspicion of cow smuggling, a crowd also gathered on the spot,  beat the truck drivers, and vandalized the trucks. The situation became tense and police had to lathi-charge to control the crowd.

He said that four truck drivers identified as Kishanlal, Omprakash, Vikram, and Arjun were seriously injured in the incident and were admitted to the hospital. 

Four suspects detained

One of the drivers has lodged a report and acting on that the police have detained four suspects in connection with the incident and further investigation is going on. 

As per the reports, the ruck drivers said that they had brought cattle from the Bhakri fair near Parbatsar and were being taken to Indore, but the crowd did not listen to them and started assaulting them.

Read Also
Rajasthan: Vande Bharat hits cow that lands on man peeing on track in Alwar, both die
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

S Jaishankar calls Pak minister Bilawal Bhutto 'spokesperson of terrorism industry', rules out...

S Jaishankar calls Pak minister Bilawal Bhutto 'spokesperson of terrorism industry', rules out...

Rajasthan: Right-wing men thrash truck drivers on suspicion of cow smuggling in Ajmer

Rajasthan: Right-wing men thrash truck drivers on suspicion of cow smuggling in Ajmer

India ends Operation Kaveri; 3,862 rescued from conflict-hit Sudan

India ends Operation Kaveri; 3,862 rescued from conflict-hit Sudan

Six-year-old boy washed away in open drain in Vijayawada

Six-year-old boy washed away in open drain in Vijayawada

Pak minister Bilawal Bhutto calls for collective approach by SCO to combat terrorism

Pak minister Bilawal Bhutto calls for collective approach by SCO to combat terrorism