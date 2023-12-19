Maharashtra: MP Navneet Rana & MLA Ravi Rana Face Legal Setback As Special Court Rejects Discharge Plea In Hanuman Chalisa Controversy

Navneet Rana | ANI

The special court for MP and MLA on Tuesday refused to discharge MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana, in a case registered for allegedly obstructing police officials who had gone to arrest the couple after the controversy over reciting Hanuman Chalisa in 2022.

Special judge RN Rokade, while refusing to give any relief, observed that there was a prima-facie evidence against the couple to proceed against them for obstructing public servants from doing their duty.

The case was registered with the Khar police station against the couple after the two resisted arrest after the alleged controversy over their announcement to recite Hanuman Chalisa. The two were booked under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty).

The couple was under controversy after they announced that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside the home of then chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. However, they dropped the plan, citing a visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the city the next day.

After the incident, the couple were arrested on April 23, 2022, under Sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Due to their residence to arrest, the police registered a second case against them with Khar police.

While seeking discharge for the couple, their lawyer, advocate Rizwan Merchant, contended that the case was filed only to malign and harm the reputation of the Ranas.

The prosecution objected to their plea and cited statements of witnesses and other evidences against the couple. The court hence rejected the plea of discharge considering evidence put forth by the prosecution.