'Jo Ram, Hanuman ka nahi...': Navneet Rana on setback to Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray

Navneet Rana, MP from Maharashtra's Amravati. | ANI

Mumbai: Attacking the former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, Navneet Rana, MP from Maharashtra's Amravati said on Saturday that people of Maharashtra were waiting for the Election Commission's decision to give the Shiv Sena party’s name and symbol to Eknath Shinde and this decision was much-awaited 'prasad' to him.

“People of Maharashtra were waiting for this. This is the result of Uddhav's atrocity during his tenure as the CM of Maharashtra on his MLAs and MPs. The one who does not belong to Ram, who does not belong to Hanuman, is of no use and the bow and arrow are not his. This is the prasad he has got in return. EC's verdict is towards the right direction, and with the right people,” she said.

Her statement comes hours after Shinde's Sena got the iconic bow and arrow symbol and also the name 'Shiv Sena'.

The Election Commission on Friday allotted the name ‘Shiv Sena’ and its poll symbol ‘bow and arrow’ to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

In a unanimous order, the three-member Commission said it had relied on the numerical strength of the party in the legislative wing, where the chief minister enjoyed the support of 40 of the 55 MLAs and 13 of the 18 Lok Sabha members.

Shinde described the EC verdict as a victory of truth and people, however, an angry Uddhav Thackeray, said he would approach the Supreme Court against the EC order.

