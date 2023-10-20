Maharashtra: Maratha Reservation Issue Likely To Linger As Govt-Appointed Committee Seeks Extension

Manoj Jarange-Patil | X

Mumbai: While the 40-day time given by the pro-Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil to the state government is ending in three days from now, the Justice Shinde committee appointed by the government to device ways for granting Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas, has sought an extension of two more months to the government. With this demand, the friction between the committee and Jarange-Patil is likely to increase leading to worsening the Maratha reservation issue.

The committee is said to have sought the two-month extension to examine a few more papers and collect a few more pieces of evidence. While the government hasn't made any decision in this regard as yet, if such a decision is taken that could prove to be counter productive for the government.

If the government grants more time to the committee, its report will come around in December. Jarange-Patil who has started touring across the state and is able to gather a good support will get more time to heat up the issue of Maratha reservation. On this backdrop, it would be interesting to watch what decision the state government makes.

Meanwhile, Jarange-Patil who toured parts of Western Maharashtra today lashed out at Union Minister Narayan Rane and OBC leader and minister in state cabinet Chhagan Bhujbal in his rallies. His rallies at Rajgurunagar and Baramati in Pune district garnered huge support.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)