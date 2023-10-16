 Maharashtra: 'Congress Will Give Reservation To All, But BJP Won't,' Says Patole Amid Maratha Quota Row
Maharashtra: 'Congress Will Give Reservation To All, But BJP Won't,' Says Patole Amid Maratha Quota Row

He also added that only the union government can resolve the issue of reservation immediately and added that the BJP is committing the sin of pitching one community against the other

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, October 16, 2023, 08:44 PM IST
Nana Patole | Photo Credit: Twitter/@NANA_PATOLE

Mumbai: BJP won't be able to give reservation to OBCs and the Dhangar Communities though they have promised so since 2014. They are just cheating these communities. Only Congress will be able to resolve the issue once it comes to power, MPCC President Nana Patole said here after a meeting of the ONC cell of the state Congress here on Monday.

"The only solution to demands for reservation being made by various communities lies in caste census. The Congress shall conduct the caste census once it comes to power and that shall also resolve the issues related to reservation. The BJP has always been cheating the communities and hence they won't be able to give reservation to the communities," Patole said.

"BJP is pitching one community against other": Patole

He also added that only the union government can resolve the issue of reservation immediately and added that the BJP is committing the sin of pitching one community against the other. "DCM Devendra Fadnavis has repeatedly said that only he can give reservation to different communities. But, he is actually cheating the communities because BJP opposes caste census," Patole said.

Patole also said that the drought situation across Marathwada is very serious, but the government is not ready to announce drought. "The government is least serious about the issue. One minister is busy getting felicitated, while the other is touring London under the pretext of bringing back 'WaghNakhe'," Patole added while criticizing the state government.

