 'Will Detonate Pendrive Bomb': MPCC Chief Nana Patole Threatens To Expose 'Brokers' In Nirmal Building
'Will Detonate Pendrive Bomb': MPCC Chief Nana Patole Threatens To Expose 'Brokers' In Nirmal Building

Patole said while on the one hand, there are restrictions on entry into the ministry, on the other hand there is free movement of brokers.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 11:43 AM IST
article-image
'Will Detonate Pendrive Bomb': MPCC Chief Nana Patole Threatens To Expose 'Brokers' In Nirmal Building | ANI Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has threatened to detonate a “pen drive bomb” and said he will expose “brokers” in the Nirmal Building who decide which contracts are given to whom.

He said the exposé will be undertaken during the winter session. As a result, the state home ministry has issued strict rules for people visiting the building.

“Shockingly, the biggest broker of the government sits in the Nirmal Building near the ministry,” Patole said, adding that the party has the recording of this broker

Maharashtra: Nana Patole Sparks Controversy, Claims CM Shinde's Role In Maratha Quota Hunger Strike
article-image

