'Will Detonate Pendrive Bomb': MPCC Chief Nana Patole Threatens To Expose 'Brokers' In Nirmal Building | ANI Photo

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole has threatened to detonate a “pen drive bomb” and said he will expose “brokers” in the Nirmal Building who decide which contracts are given to whom.

He said the exposé will be undertaken during the winter session. As a result, the state home ministry has issued strict rules for people visiting the building.

Patole said while on the one hand, there are restrictions on entry into the ministry, on the other hand there is free movement of brokers.

“Shockingly, the biggest broker of the government sits in the Nirmal Building near the ministry,” Patole said, adding that the party has the recording of this broker

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)