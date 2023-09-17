Maharashtra: Nana Patole Sparks Controversy, Claims CM Shinde's Role In Maratha Quota Hunger Strike

Nana Patole | PTI

Mumbai: Congress state president Nana Patole on Sunday stroked controversy by alleging that the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made Jarange Patil sit on a hunger strike to demand quota for Marathas.

“There was a hunger strike going on in the Jalna district. The situation was tense on August 31st at midnight, but DCM had issued directions of lathi charge on the Afternoon of September 01 when the INDIA alliance meeting was held in Mumbai. The intention was to distract the attention of the INDIA meeting. Now, it is clear that CM Shinde had put Jarange Patil on a hunger strike. Fadnavis also apologised on the very next day. This government is instigating quarrels between two communities,” said Patole.

Patole's allegations can create new controversy in the state because he has criticised the government and Maratha agitator Jarange Patil.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Shinde, in a cabinet meeting, announced ₹45 thousand crores worth of projects for the development of Marathwada.

