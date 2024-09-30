 Maharashtra: Maratha Quota Activist Jarange Plans Show Of Unity At Dussehra Rally In Beed
Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange sat on a hunger strike on September 17, his sixth in a year, to demand reservation for the Maratha community under the OBC category. He called it off on September 25, citing pleas from members of the Maratha community to withdraw his protest.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
article-image
Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil | File

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 30: Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday appealed to the people, including the poor and needy, to converge in a show of unity at the Dussehra rally to be held at Narayangad in Maharashtra's Beed district.

Dussehra will be celebrated on October 12 this year.

Jarange also said he will speak at the rally, which would be attended by the Maratha community people and farmers, but there will no politics at the event. He was speaking to reporters at a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar where he is currently undergoing treatment after ending his fast over the demand for OBC quota for the Maratha community.

In February this year, the Maharashtra legislature unanimously passed a bill providing 10 per cent reservation for the Marathas in education and government jobs under a separate category. Jarange, however, stuck to his demand for a quota for the community under the OBC head.

"A Dussehra rally will take place in Narayangad where I will go as a devotee and remain present for the programme. I will seek blessings of my community's people who come to Narayangad. Those from Beed and Marathwada and those staying out of station for work purpose should come to Narayangad on Dussehra," Jarange said.

"It's time to show our unity. People from all over the state should come to Narayangad," he added. Jarange said he will speak at the rally, but there would not be anything political at the event.

"It is a chance to show our unity. There will be no connection to caste and politics there (at the rally). There has to be a right time to show our unity. It is the right time for the poor and needy people to show their unity. So, the Maratha community people, farmers will come to Narayangad," he said.

