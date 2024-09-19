Maharashtra: Mantralaya Launches Major Clean-Up Drive; Details Inside

Mantralaya | File Image

Beginning today, Mantralaya the state government headquarters will undertake a massive drive to discard old files, documents, and other materials such as cupboards and stationery that are no longer in use.

The drive, as decided by the General Administration Department (GAD), will continue till October 31. Since the code of conduct for the assembly election is expected to come into force from the first week of October, the state headquarters will use this period to clean up the premises.

The drive is timed to welcome the newly elected government that will assume power in the second fortnight of November.

The departments located at Mantralaya and the New Administrative Building have been asked to undertake the drive.

THE PLAN

Classification of files from A to D

Files classified as C and D are to be disposed of

Those classified as A and B will be forwarded for digitisation

After digitisation, the files / documents will be sent to the Department of Archives

The departments will clean up the passages outside their sections

Old furniture and cupboards full of papers and documents, along with computers and printers, will be disposed of as scrap

The departments will start using e-office system based on a paperless office instead of the traditional system

The departments, after selling the discarded material as scrap, will submit the details – along with the amounts received – to the GAD.

A report on the drive with 10 points will be submitted to the GAD