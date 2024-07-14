Navi Mumbai: Man Booked For Allegedly Cheating Family Friend Of ₹56 Lakh With False Promises Of Job, Property And Car | Representative pic

Kharghar police has booked a man who had cheated his family friend from the same residential society of Rs 56 lakh by promising job at Mantralaya for his wife, a cidco flat and a shop at Cidco’s metro station. The case was registered by Krupesh Jayram Parmar from sector 36 in Kharghar against his previous former neighbour Jimesh Nair. Nair and Parmar knew each other since 2018. At that time, Parmar was looking for job for his wife Bini Gupta about which Nair was aware of.

Nair promised Parmar to get his wife job at Mantralya and took Rs 6 lakh from him. Everytime Parmar checked with Nair about the status of the job, he kept giving excuses. “He always made excuses whenever we talked to him about the job. First, he said the HR manager was not well. Then, he mentioned that the minister had been changed, and the new management would need time.

Later, he claimed I needed a new ration card. After that, he said I should receive an appointment letter, but it never arrived. When I informed him that I never got the appointment letter and asked him to cancel it, he told me it would be directly credited to my account. However, that also never happened,” Gupta said. Later, Parmar had sold one of his properties and wanted to invest the amount in another property.

Nair again told Parmar that he knew many government authorities and could help him in getting a City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) flat and a shop in one of the metro stations being built by CIDCO. In the name of getting the flat, Rs 19.64 lakh was taken from Parmar and Rs 81,000 lakh for the shop. Meanwhile, Nair had also promised a second hand car to Parma which is in good condition and auctioned by bank due to non-payment of the installments.

In the name of the car, Nair had taken Rs 7.15 lakh. In all, Nair had taken Rs 56.68 lakh from Parmar by promising a job for his wife, CIDCO flat, a shop at metro station and a bank auctioned-car of which none was provided to Parmar. The case is currently being investigated by Assistant Police Inspector Ramchandra Yamgar who is yet to trace the accused and serve notice to him. When contacted Yamgar, he refrained to speak.