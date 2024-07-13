Navi Mumbai Cyber Police Nab Accused Mastermind Of Over 60 Cyber Frauds At Surat Airport

Navi Mumbai: Wanted by many states in the country, an accused who masterminded over 60 cyber frauds from Dubai, was nabbed by Navi Mumbai Cyber police from Surat Airport after the immigration department detained him.

Accused Detained

In August 2023, while investigating a case of Rs 1.23 crore fraud, Navi Mumbai Cyber police had found that the main accused identified as Kaushik Kumar Kalyan Bhai Italia (34) was based out of Dubai and accordingly the police had issued a look out notice in the month of April this year. Acting on the same, the immigration department detained him when he arrived at Surat Airport last week.

A class XII passout, Italia was a worker in a diamond manufacturing unit in Surat before. After Covid, he started with cyber frauds and shifted his base to Dubai. For his family consisting of his second wife and a two year old daughter, he was working in Dubai in a private firm. After he was detained in Surat Airport, Navi Mumbai Cyber police took his transit remand and got him to Navi Mumbai for further interrogation.

Details Revealed By The Investigation

In the investigations, it was found that he has two more accomplices in Dubai who along with him cheated several people in India. He also revealed that some of the Chines Nationals there too were involved in the same business along with his gang.

“He used to keep visiting India in every three to four months. Last he visited India in December 2023. In the month of February, our team visited his residence in Surat after we got his lead in a case that we were investigating. After he learnt that the police was looking for him, he delayed his visit to India for months till his Visa was to expire and he had to come back for formalities,” police inspector Gajanan Kadam from Navi Mumbai Cyber Police Station said.

In the investigations, police also found that in last 15 days, his bank account had a transaction of around Rs 15 crore. According to police, this amount has been transferred to various accounts and some has been withdrawn from Dubai. The police found Rs 43.31 lakh balance which has been seized. The accused and his gang made people from India, invest in the name of trading in share market and cheated them. The accused is a listed criminal in National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal as well.

He wanted in two cases in Navi Mumbai, two in Mumbai and Pune each and one case in Thane. Meanwhile, police from West Bengal and Kerala too have approached Navi Mumbai police, informing that the arrested accused in wanted in their area as well.