Thane Crime: Middle-Aged Man Booked For Animal Cruelty For Alleged Sex With Stray Dog In Samata Nagar; Investigation Underway | Representational Image

Thane: The Vartak Nagar police are on the look out for a middle-aged man who allegedly had sex with a stray dog. The complainant is Supriya Chalke (37), who is a dog lover and a house maid. Late in the evening after work, Supriya feeds stray dogs in Samata Nagar area.

She was taking particular care of a dog named Rani Pari in front of Rameshwar Bhavan in Samata Nagar, since it had delivered several pups recently. On June 27 night she went to Rameshwar Building and called out for Rani Pari, but in vain. She then made inquiries with local people in vain.

After some time, she called out Rani Pari's name again and the dog came running towards her bleeding heavily. When she inquired it was revealed by a watchman that he heard the cries of the dog coming from within a bathroom. When he banged the door, a man came out and so did Rani Pari. The bathroom was full of blood. Meanwhile, the man fled the scene.

Chalke admitted Rani Pari to a local veterinary hospital where she is recovering.