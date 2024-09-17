Maharashtra: Mahayuti Govt Allocates ₹1500 Crore For Textile Mill Workers' Housing Ahead Of State Assembly Elections

Mantralaya building | File

Mumbai: With barely a few days left for the announcement of the state assembly elections, the Mahayuti government has allocated Rs 1500 crore towards housing for Mumbai's textile mill workers. The allocation will be done from the Maharashtra Niwara Nidhi (shelter fund) which has been earmarked for providing houses for the urban poor.

As the families of mill workers constitute a sizeable vote bank, the political implications of the move is self-evident. The state has never in the past made such a huge allocation, a senior government official told the FPJ.

What Will Happen To The Funds?

The funds will be diverted to MHADA, the state housing authority which will use it for the dwellings of mill workers. According to the government resolution (GR), each housing unit measuring 300 square feet, which is to be constructed in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, will cost Rs 15 lakh. While the contribution by a mill worker will be Rs 9.5 lakh per unit, the state government is expected to contribute Rs 5.50 lakh.

The state has decided to share 1/3rd of the cost of the contribution with the BMC, the Maharashtra Niwara Nidhi and from the state budgetary provision. The Niwara Nidhi contribution of Rs 1500 crore will now be deposited into a separate account for its utilization, says the order.

How Important Were Textile Mill Workers?

Textile mill workers were once the backbone of Mumbai's industrial landscape. Houses are to be provided to workers from the 58 mills that were closed down after the historic strike began in 1982. To facilitate the housing and the rehabilitation of mill workers, the state devised a policy under which 1/3rd of the plot of each textile mill was reserved for the purpose.

As of now 15000 houses have been allotted at different locations to the mill workers and construction of 147 houses is underway in Byculla. After a survey was conducted by MHADA, 1.78 lakh mill workers responded to an appeal to submit applications for the houses. And out of them 78,000 were found eligible. The MHADA has till date allotted 18,000 houses for the mill workers and approximately 14,000 mill workers have been given possession.

According to an official familiar with the situation, 2500 houses are ready for allotment at Panvel and Kon but the possession is yet to be given. Under the ongoing programme, land parcels available in 11 textile mills in Mumbai are yet to be taken over by MHDA and a proposal is pending before the state government.