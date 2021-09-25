Maharashtra: Man kills family, hangs self in Beed

A 28-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and two-year-old daughter before committing suicide in a village in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Sirsala village of Parli taluka on Friday, an official said.

According to the police, Allahbaksh Ahmad Sheikh allegedly killed his wife Shabnam (22) and daughter Ashfia by slitting their throats and later hanged himself.

Allahbaksh was employed as a welder at a thermal power station in Parli town, assistant police inspector Pradip Ekshinge of Sirsala police station said.

The couple was supposed to attend a wedding in Parbhani, and when the duo did not reach the venue, the family came to their house and found that the door was locked from the inside, the official said.

Suspecting something amiss, the relatives broke open the door and found Allahbaksh hanging from the ceiling, while his wife and daughter lay in a pool of blood, he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered, he said, adding that the killings might have been a result of a domestic feud.

