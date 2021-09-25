Dombivali gang rape survivor discharged from hospital, says Thane Police

The Thane Police on Saturday said that the Dombivli gang rape survivor has been discharged from the hospital. The 15-year-old who was gang raped by more than 30 men was cheated by her boyfriend, the primary accused whom she had befriended through the social media, as per initial investigations, police sources said on Friday.

So far 28 accused have been arrested in the case, infomed the police.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo also today notified concerned police officials and has asked for a full report in the gang rape case.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Thane Police on Friday arrested two more persons in connection with the alleged blackmailing and repeated gang-rape of the15-year-old girl.

Meanwhile, Thane Assistant Commissioner of Police, Sonali Dhole told the media on Friday that none of the accused persons have admitted having any political links as was speculated on Thursday.

Dombivli gang rape case | The gang rape survivor has been discharged from a government hospital in Thane. 28 people have been arrested in the case: Thane Police, Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2021

The victim came in touch with the prime accused through social media, and he indulged in a forced sexual act with her in January 2021, which he also videotaped to misuse later. The victim knew nearly all assailants and they forced her to accompany them to various nearby different locations in Dombivali, Rabale, Thane, Badlapur towns and even at a remote farmhouse where they raped her in groups.

Meanwhile, Senior BJP leader Pravin Darekar on Friday attacked the Maharashtra government over the law and order situation in view of the gang-rape. and said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should set things right in the state before commenting about other parts of the country.

Crimes against women were on the rise in the state but a suggestion by the opposition that the issue be discussed at length by all parties was not accepted by the CM, he alleged.

(With agency inputs)

