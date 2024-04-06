 Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Shrikant Shinde To Contest From Kalyan, Declares Mahayuti Alliance
After addressing party workers during BJP's Foundation Day, Devendra Fadnavis engaged with journalists. He was questioned by journalists from Thane and Kalyan, to which he responded by announcing Shrikant Shinde's candidature.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Saturday, April 06, 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Mumbai: After a long-time debate over the decision of who will be fielded in Kalyan from the Mahayuti alliance, the ruling parties have finally decided to field sitting MP Shrikant Shinde. According to reports, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the official announcement of Shinde's canidature from Kalyan on the occasion of BJP's Foundation Day on Saturday.

"There is no opposition from the BJP's end. Shrikant Shinde will be the Shiv Sena candidate in Kalyan and is ready to represent the Mahayuti," said Fadnavis.

More details are awaited.

