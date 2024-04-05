Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP MP's Wife Archana Patil Joins NCP (SP), Set To Contest From Osmanabad Constituency

Tuljapur BJP MLA Rana Jagjitsinh Patil's wife Archana Patil on Thursday joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and will be fielded from Osmanabad Lok Sabha seat.

“The Mahayuti will get unprecedented success in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra. We believe that Archana Patil will win by a huge margin,” Tatkare while welcoming her into the party said.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On her candidature from Dharashiv, Archana Patil says, "I thank every leader of Mahayuti. My victory is sure...Without their (BJP high command) support, my candidature was not possible." pic.twitter.com/m6ZkHBBcUr — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2024

After giving Parbhani seat to RSP leader Mahadev Jankar, the NCP was keen on Dharashiv. Now, the seat has been given to NCP, but the candidate is originally from BJP. Archana Patil has been pitted against Omraje Nimbalkar of Shiv Sena (UBT).

The Dharashiv constituency was claimed by the Shiv Sena, NCP and BJP. In the last fifteen days, so many names have emerged as probable candidates. Even former IAS officer Pravin Pardeshi was also keen to contest from Dharashiv, but he refused to fight election on the NCP symbol.

Supreme Court Decision And Criticism Of Misleading Tweets By NCP (SP) Leaders

While speaking on the Supreme Court case Sunil Tatkare said, “According to the Supreme Court decision, NCP will remain under the leadership of Ajitdada Pawar and a prominent advertisement had been given in newspapers and TV channels before using the clock symbol.

He added that the Supreme Court has criticised the tweets which are being circulated by some leaders of the NCP (SP). The apex court said that they are the only so-called Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar supporters and are constantly misleading the people.