Nashik: NCP To Blow Tutari in Dindori, UBT’s Mashal In Nashik

With the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on the horizon, political parties in Nashik are intensifying their preparations for the upcoming electoral battle. Following MP Shrikant Shinde's announcement that current MP Hemant Godse will be the candidate again for the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency, Sharad Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has made significant declarations concerning the Nashik Lok Sabha seat.

Sharad Pawar faction's announcement:

Sharad Pawar announced in a press conference that the Nashik Lok Sabha seat will be contested by the Shiv Sena UBT group from the Mahavikas Aghadi coalition. Additionally, he revealed that the Dindori Lok Sabha constituency will be contested by the NCP (Sharad Pawar group).

Public sentiment in favour:

Sharad Pawar emphasized that the prevailing public sentiment is in favour of their alliance, citing concerns among farmers and the general public regarding rising prices and unemployment. He noted the discontent among onion growers in Dhule, Nashik, and Satara districts, and criticized the central government's policies on ethanol and the sugar industry.

Potential contestants:

In the Nashik Lok Sabha constituency, the possibility of a contest between Hemant Godse from the Shinde group and Vijay Karanjkar from the Thackeray group is looming. For the Dindori seat, the name of Bhaskar Bhagare, former district member, is being considered as a challenger against Dr Bharti Pawar.

Sharad Pawar's criticism:

Sharad Pawar criticized the BJP-led central government for its handling of economic issues, highlighting the impact of rising prices on daily essentials and the government's policies on onion exports, ethanol, and the sugar industry. He accused the government of misusing institutions like the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Seat-sharing formula:

Regarding the seat-sharing formula with the Prakash Ambedkar-led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), Pawar mentioned that discussions on most of the Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra have been concluded. He indicated that candidates from the VBA may contest on a few seats to ensure a united front against the BJP-led alliance.