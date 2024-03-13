Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar's 'Real' NCP To Contest On 4 Seats In Maharashtra, BJP 31, Shiv Sena 13, Claim Reports

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (M), State Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis(L) and Ajit Pawar(R) | ANI

Mumbai: After extensive rounds of talks, the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and NCP led by Ajit Pawar, has made some progress in their discussions regarding seat allocation.

According to reports, the NDA partners have finalised the allocation of four seats for Ajit Pawar's faction. Pawar, however, is reportedly pushing for a larger share of seats in the state.

According to the current discussions, Sharad Pawar's nephew, the leader of the 'real' NCP, will field candidates from Baramati, Raigad, Shirur and Parbhani. Meanwhile, the BJP is set to contest 31 seats, while the Shiv Sena will vie for 13 seats.

Family Clash In Pawar Bastion

Baramati holds major political significance for the Pawar family, serving as their stronghold for decades. However, this election will witness a familial clash after Ajit Pawar's unexpected rebellion divided the party and its supporters.

The sitting MP from Baramati, Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar's cousin, is expected to face off against her sister-in-law, Sunetra Pawar, the wife of Ajit Pawar.

For Raigad, Ajit Pawar has nominated NCP's Maharashtra president and sitting MP Sunil Tatkare to contest against Anant Geete, who is likely to be nominated by Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. Geete has previously served as a Union Minister in PM Narendra Modi's first term.

Tough Fight In Shirur & Parbhani

In Shirur, the NCP may field either Pradeep Kand or Adhalrao Patil, both of whom are not members of the party. While Patil, a former Shiv Sena MP, was recently appointed as the chief of the MHADA by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Mr. Kand serves as the chief of a district cooperative bank in Pune.

In Parbhani, the NCP is expected to nominate Rajesh Vitekar to contest against Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, the sitting MP and a leader from Uddhav Thackeray's camp. Vitekar currently serves as the president of the Parbhani Zilla Parishad.

In the ongoing seat-sharing negotiations, the BJP is set to contest 31 out of the state's 48 seats, while Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will contest 13 seats, and Ajit Pawar's NCP will contest four seats, as per latest reports.