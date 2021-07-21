Maharashtra logs 8,159 new COVID-19 cases, 165 deaths, 7,839 recoveries on July 21

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 8,159 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 94,745. Besides, 165 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,30,918.
7,839 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 60,08,750. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.33%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.09%.
Currently, 5,51,521 people are in home quarantine and 3,795 people are in institutional quarantine.
The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1451 new cases.
The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 724 fresh COVID-19 cases.
The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2843 new cases.
The Kolhapur circle reported 2585 new cases, Aurangabad circle 108, Latur circle 358, Akola circle 43, and Nagpur circle recorded 47 new COVID-19 cases.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the state government never reported any death due to shortage of oxygen during the second wave of COVID-19.
Notably, in April this year, 22 patients died after the oxygen supply was disrupted at a Nashik hospital due to leakage in an oxygen storage plant, local officials had said.
Tope had then said a thorough probe will be conducted to find out if negligence led to the leakage of oxygen at the hospital.
When asked by a TV channel about the Centre's statement, Tope said, "We never said people died due to oxygen shortage in the state. Many of them had issues like co-morbidities and other illnesses. No death has taken place due to the shortage of oxygen."
