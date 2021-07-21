Maharashtra logs 8,159 new COVID-19 cases, 165 deaths, 7,839 recoveries on July 21

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 8,159 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 94,745. Besides, 165 COVID-19 deaths were reported in the day, taking the number of total fatalities to 1,30,918.

7,839 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 60,08,750. The recovery rate in the state rose to 96.33%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.09%.

Currently, 5,51,521 people are in home quarantine and 3,795 people are in institutional quarantine.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 1451 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 724 fresh COVID-19 cases.