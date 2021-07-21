Govt says no deaths due to lack of oxygen reported by states/UTs; dumbfounded citizens call it 'state of denial'

The Central government on Tuesday informed the Rajya Sabha that no deaths due to lack of oxygen has been specifically reported by states/Union territories during the second wave of COVID-19.

Responding to a question by Congress MP KC Venugopal on whether a large number of COVID-19 patients died on roads and hospitals due to acute shortage of oxygen in the second wave, Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar pointed out that health is a state subject and accordingly all states/UTs report cases and deaths to the Union Health Ministry on a regular basis.

In a written reply, she stated that the Government of India has supported the States and undertook a series of actions including provisioning medical oxygen.

"Health is a State subject. Detailed guidelines for reporting of deaths have been issued by Union Health Ministry to all states/UTs. Accordingly, all states/UTs report cases and deaths to Union Health Ministry on a regular basis. However, no deaths due to lack of oxygen has been specifically reported by states/UTs," read the reply.

People across India are enraged calling this report false and have taken to social media to criticise the report.

Remembering the acute shortage of oxygen, the SOS messages on social media platforms, and running from pillar to post for oxygen cylinders, people from various states called the report insensitive. Many have come forward to tell that their acquaintances died due to lack of oxygen during the second wave of Covid-19.

