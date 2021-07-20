'Minister misled the House': Congress attacks Centre over 'no deaths due to oxygen shortage' remark

After the Centre on Tuesday in the Rajya Sabha claimed that "no deaths have been reported by States and Union Territories due to lack of oxygen", the Congress has accused Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar of "misleading" the House. Congress leader KC Venugopal added that the party will move a Privilege Motion against the minister.

"Govt has given a reply today that nobody in the country died due to a shortage of oxygen. In every state we saw how many patients died due to lack of oxygen. We know. The Minister misled the House. We will move a Privilege Motion against that Minister," Venugopal said in a press conference.

"This is the way in which the Govt of India is doing COVID control. This is a clear answer because the PM is giving a presentation today, I don't know if these types of answers will be given in that presentation. This is totally condemnable," he added.