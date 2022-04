Shiv Sena leader and actress Deepali Syed has demanded that Maharashtra Kesari competition be held for women. She also met NCP president Sharad Pawar in that regard.

Maharashtra Kesari is an Indian-style wrestling championship, established in 1854 in the Indian state of Maharashtra.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 12:29 PM IST