Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar promotes BEST's 'Pudhe Chala' campaign

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar is promoting BEST bus travel and the transport body's 'Pudhe Chala' campaign.

On Monday he tweeted 'Rewind to Childhood' along with this picture of him with a single decker route 315 bus near Shivaji Park.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 11:11 AM IST