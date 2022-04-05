e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Sachin Tendulkar promotes BEST's 'Pudhe Chala' campaign

Shashank Rao | Updated on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 11:11 AM IST

Sachin Tendulkar | Twitter/@sachin_rt
Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar is promoting BEST bus travel and the transport body's 'Pudhe Chala' campaign.

On Monday he tweeted 'Rewind to Childhood' along with this picture of him with a single decker route 315 bus near Shivaji Park.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 11:11 AM IST