Mumbai: BJP MLA targets Shiv Sena over corruption in BEST e-bus contracts

Alleging corruption in buying electrical buses for Mumbai, BJP MLA Mihir Kotecha blamed Shiv Sena for awarding contracts to particular contractors only.

Kotecha has also written a letter to the BEST General Manager regarding the corruption asking him to take necessary action.

“Aditya Sena does not miss a single opportunity of corruption in BMC. They ensure to award contracts to particular contractors and also put pressure on the administration for the same. The tenders are prepared in such a way that only a few companies can become eligible,” Kotecha said.

In a letter written to Lokesh Chandra, GM of BEST dated March 30, Kotecha said the BEST Mumbai published a tender for 200 double-decker buses only with a clear clause of “No Quality Variation.” The bid was won by Causis E mobility India Pvt Limited which is a newly formed company in India with only three lakhs of share capital and the same land for plant construction was allocated.

He further wrote, “Suddenly, at the time of LOA awarded quantity was made 900 double-deckers. 700 to Causis E Mobility and 200 to Switch E Mobility (Ashok Leyland). If the original quantity of 900 was tendered then rates would have been much lower. But this is a quantity game. To call for a bid for less number than quantity is increased abnormally beyond 100 per cent of tendered quantity.”

The BJP leader alleged a similar modus operandi in buying 1400 electric buses in which he said Olectra Greenwich Ltd is favoured and Ashok Leyland, Green Cell, Tata Motors etc are kept out by tweaking qualification criteria.

“Despite the Centre releasing Rs 234 crore, the ruling party cry foul and on the other hand, the tender process is conducted as per the convenience of a few. However, BJP would not allow it to happen. It is citizens’ money and would not go waste. We are filing a complaint with the Corruption Vigilance Commission and Comptroller and Auditor General of India to inquire about the matter,” he said.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 10:57 AM IST