Navi Mumbai: 69 percent of children in 12-14 years age group vaccinated in NMMC

Around 69 percent of children between 12 years and 14 years of age have already been vaccinated with the first dose of Covid vaccines under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The vaccination drive for this age group was started on March 16.

The vaccination for children 12 to 14 years old is being conducted at Vashi, Nerul and Airoli municipal hospitals. As per the data shared by NMMC, a total of 47,459 vaccinated children in this age group in the city and out of them 32,804 or 69 percent of children have been vaccinated.

NMMC is the first civic body in the state to have achieved a 100% target of first and second doses of vaccination of above 18 years. Vaccination of children of 12 to 14 years started on March 16 but the vaccination drive received a lukewarm response.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 10:28 AM IST