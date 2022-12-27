Maharashtra Karnataka border issue: Opposition pitches for review petition in SC to make Marathi-speaking villages a union territory | Twiitter

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Mr Ambadas Danve on Tuesday demanded that the state government should file a review petition in the Supreme Court to make the Marathi-speaking people from the border area a union territory until the apex court gives its ruling on the border issue.

He was speaking after the resolution moved by the Chief Minister Mr Eknath Shinde condemning the Karnataka government’s anti-Marathi stance and expressing resolve to firmly fight the legal battle for the merger of the Marathi-speaking 865 villages and Belgaum, Bidar, Nipani, Karwar and Bhalki with the state. He congratulated the state government and other parties for supporting the resolution and its passage with unanimity.

Mr Danve asked whether an FIR has been registered in connection with the fake Twitter accounts named after senior leaders who have played a very big role in flaring up the issue.

Mr Danve suggested that the Maharashtra government should deal with this issue twice as fast as the Karnataka government is going to Delhi to deal with legal matters and meeting with the central government. He said the suggestions made by him should be included in the review petition.

Mr Danve suggested that the government clarify its position on how the Maharashtra government will respond to Karnataka's bullying tactics.

Maharashtra's support for the struggle of Marathi-speaking people in the border area will continue till the dream of United Maharashtra is fulfilled: Ajit Pawar

The Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti has thanked the leader of the opposition Mr Ajit Pawar for the passage of the resolution with resolve form the merger of 865 villages with Belgaum, Karwar, Dharwad, Khanapur, Bidar, Bhalki, Nipani and also to fully support the struggle of Marathi speaking people.

Mr Pawar told the Samiti’s office bearers that Maharashtra stands united and strong with the Marathi people in the border area. He also assured that this fight will be fought with full force until the dream of United Maharashtra is realized by bringing all the villages of Marathi-speaking people in the border area to Maharashtra.