In Pics: Salman Khan's 57th birthday bash in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 27, 2022
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrates his 57th birthday on December 27, 2022
He celebrated his special day with his family and friends as well as the media by cutting a cake with them
The birthday bash was thrown by Salman's beloved sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma
The highlight of the birthday bash was Shah Rukh Khan arriving to wish his 'bhai' at midnight
The 'Karan Arjun' actors hugged each other as Salman escorted SRK to his car, and it was nothing short of a treat for all their fans
Salman's brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan arrived at the party together
Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also present at the bash
Star of the year Kartik Aaryan made a stylish appearance at the birthday party
Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' co-star Pooja Hegde was at her casual best
Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh
Siddhant Chaturvedi
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda
Suniel Shetty
Pragya Jaiswal
Waluscha D'Souza
