In Pics: Salman Khan's 57th birthday bash in Mumbai

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 27, 2022

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan celebrates his 57th birthday on December 27, 2022

Photo by Viral Bhayani

He celebrated his special day with his family and friends as well as the media by cutting a cake with them

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The birthday bash was thrown by Salman's beloved sister Arpita Khan and her husband Aayush Sharma

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The highlight of the birthday bash was Shah Rukh Khan arriving to wish his 'bhai' at midnight

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The 'Karan Arjun' actors hugged each other as Salman escorted SRK to his car, and it was nothing short of a treat for all their fans

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Salman's brothers Arbaaz and Sohail Khan arrived at the party together

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also present at the bash

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Star of the year Kartik Aaryan made a stylish appearance at the birthday party

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' co-star Pooja Hegde was at her casual best

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Suniel Shetty

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Pragya Jaiswal

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Waluscha D'Souza

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Thanks For Reading!

Salman Khan Birthday Special: Top highest-grossing films by the actor
Find out More