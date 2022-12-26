Salman Khan Birthday Special: Top highest-grossing films by the actor

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 26, 2022
Indian actor Salman Khan celebrates his 57th birthday on December 27
On his birthday, here are the actor's Top highest-grossing till now
Ek Tha Tiger Salman Katrina Kaif starrer Ek Tha Tiger was released in 2012 and it made wonders at the box office by collecting 198 crores
Sultan Anushka and Salman's film Sultan was also a huge hit. Fans went crazy after watching Salman in a wrestler avatar
Bajrangi Bhaijaan Salman Khan's high on emotion film Bajrangi Bhaijaan was the actor's all-time blockbuster film
Partner Salman and Govinda's comeback film with David Dhawan was not only a blockbuster but also a great gift to all the Govinda Salman fans Dabangg
Dabangg Salman's action-comedy film starring Sonakshi Sinha was loved by SK fans as Dabangg brought the actor back into action
Kick Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, starring Salman, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Randeep Hooda, Kick earned 140 crores at the box office
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Salman Khan's comeback with Rajshri Productions family drama Prem Ratan Dhan Payo is also one of the hit films by the actor
Bharat Katrina and Salman's film Bharat was very well appreciated by the audiences. The film bagged 211 crores at the box office
Tiger Zinda Hai Tiger's sequel film Tiger Zinda Hai hit the theatres with a double number audience. The film was a huge blockbuster and earned 339 crores
Thanks For Reading!